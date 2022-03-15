Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $234,743,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after purchasing an additional 822,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN opened at $166.72 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

