Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Gentherm comprises about 1.0% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Gentherm Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.