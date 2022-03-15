Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 2,446 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,724 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 3.8% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 183,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,430 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day moving average is $141.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

