Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 402 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.74 and a 12-month high of $138.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

