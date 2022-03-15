Gulden Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Gulden has a market cap of $3.53 million and $12,609.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gulden has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.57 or 0.00267480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001247 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 561,720,112 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

