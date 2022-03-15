GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 13th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $24.92.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GungHo Online Entertainment (GUNGF)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.