GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 13th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc engages in the planning, development, operation and distribution of smartphone applications and online computer games. It also engages in the planning, development and sale of console games. The company was founded on July 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

