Hamster Tops One Day Trading Volume of $115,855.00 (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Hamster has a market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $115,855.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hamster has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.96 or 0.06581075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,074.74 or 0.99712142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00040785 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.