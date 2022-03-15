Head to Head Contrast: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) & American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get American Bank alerts:

This table compares American Bank and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bank N/A N/A N/A First Bancorp 37.60% 15.52% 1.47%

American Bank has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Bank and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Bancorp pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Bank and First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Bancorp $96.46 million 3.42 $36.27 million $3.30 9.11

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Summary

First Bancorp beats American Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Bank, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer. The company was founded by Frederick John Jaindl in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc. (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.