Head to Head Survey: Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) & Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS)

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating) and Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.6% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and Novo Integrated Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo N/A N/A N/A Novo Integrated Sciences -53.32% -13.07% -9.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and Novo Integrated Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo $2.50 billion 0.68 $111.02 million $0.20 10.70 Novo Integrated Sciences $9.31 million 6.93 -$4.46 million ($0.23) -9.78

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has higher revenue and earnings than Novo Integrated Sciences. Novo Integrated Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and Novo Integrated Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo 0 0 0 0 N/A Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (Get Rating)

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies. The company’s other businesses include the provision of agricultural products, feed water sales, communication services, information and data processing services, maintenance services, and other commercial activities. It operates through the following segments: Electric Energy, Heat Energy, and All Other. The company was founded by Carl Fyodorovich Siemens in 1886 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Novo Integrated Sciences (Get Rating)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities. The firm operates through the following business segments: healthcare services; and product manufacturing and development. The company was founded by Michael H. Rouse on November 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

