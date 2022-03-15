Head to Head Survey: Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE) versus AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Zanite Acquisition alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zanite Acquisition and AeroVironment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zanite Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroVironment 0 3 3 0 2.50

AeroVironment has a consensus price target of $83.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.76%. Given AeroVironment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Zanite Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Zanite Acquisition and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zanite Acquisition N/A -42.52% 6.16% AeroVironment -0.11% 8.14% 5.35%

Volatility & Risk

Zanite Acquisition has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroVironment has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Zanite Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zanite Acquisition and AeroVironment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zanite Acquisition N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A AeroVironment $394.91 million 4.64 $23.33 million ($0.03) -2,452.85

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Zanite Acquisition.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Zanite Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zanite Acquisition (Get Rating)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

About AeroVironment (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.