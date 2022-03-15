Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $32.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,845,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,853 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,914,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,407,000 after acquiring an additional 558,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,578,000 after acquiring an additional 493,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,488,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.56%.
About Healthcare Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.