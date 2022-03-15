Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Heat Biologics by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

