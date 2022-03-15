Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Announces Earnings Results

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. Helius Medical Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ HSDT opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.91. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.
HSDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Noble Financial lowered Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
About Helius Medical Technologies (Get Rating)
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.
