Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) EVP Daniel B. Steadman Sells 15,010 Shares

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) EVP Daniel B. Steadman sold 15,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $147,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HNNA stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 15.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNNA. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hennessy Advisors in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hennessy Advisors by 197.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Hennessy Advisors by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

