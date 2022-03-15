Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.14 Million

Brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) to report $40.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.40 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $37.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $164.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.78 million to $166.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $182.53 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $185.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTBK. Stephens began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $37,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at $15,433,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 50.7% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 68.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 543,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 78.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 482,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after acquiring an additional 205,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 110,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,946. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $687.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

