Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Heritage Global by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Global by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Heritage Global by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HGBL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

