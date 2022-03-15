Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,813 shares of company stock worth $5,866,156 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 149,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

