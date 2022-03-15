HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Up 87.5% in February

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:HHLA opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. HH&L Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in HH&L Acquisition by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

