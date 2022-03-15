High Tide (HIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect High Tide to post earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.
HIT stock opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. High Tide has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10.
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.