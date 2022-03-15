Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Declares Dividend of $0.70

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $75.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
