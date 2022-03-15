Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Declares Dividend of $0.70

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $75.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

