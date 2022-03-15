Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 9.2%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) shares rose 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 46,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,505,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

HIMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $873.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $112,528.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,852 shares of company stock valued at $669,503 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,908,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 163,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 971,920 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

