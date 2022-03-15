Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of HOLI opened at $13.39 on Monday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.76 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.