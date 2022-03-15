Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 527,700 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the February 13th total of 347,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 527.7 days.

HMCBF stock traded up $27.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMCBF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

