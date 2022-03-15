Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives C$54.71 Average PT from Analysts

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,840.

TSE:HCG traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,481. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$29.84 and a 12 month high of C$46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 7.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

