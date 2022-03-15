Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $77,049.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00044935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.51 or 0.06588524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,965.77 or 1.00168092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00039756 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.