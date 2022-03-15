Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.

NYSE HRL traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. 76,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $53.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,689 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

