Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWNK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,569,000 after buying an additional 917,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,738,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,680,000 after buying an additional 82,499 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,570,000.

TWNK stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

