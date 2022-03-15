Howard Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 1,548 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE remained flat at $$52.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,400,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

