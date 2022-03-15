Howard Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 15,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $231.43. The company had a trading volume of 138,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,762. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.