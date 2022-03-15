Howard Capital Management Group LLC Buys 4,244 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 64,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,276. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 662.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

