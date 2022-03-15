Howard Capital Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 2.4% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $28,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.72.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.49. The company had a trading volume of 21,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $268.51 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.13 and its 200-day moving average is $304.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

