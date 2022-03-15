Howard Capital Management Group LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $129.03. 76,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,885. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.68 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.81 and its 200-day moving average is $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

