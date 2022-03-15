Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HTHT. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.62.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

