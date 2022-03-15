Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 105.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $302,187.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,139. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $156.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

