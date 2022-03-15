Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $484.36.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Humana by 9.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 1.5% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.
About Humana (Get Rating)
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humana (HUM)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.