Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $484.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Humana alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Humana by 9.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 1.5% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $439.19. 46,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,104. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.12.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.