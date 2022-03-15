Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Adrian Kilcoyne Purchases 7,000 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) insider Adrian Kilcoyne bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $17,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $170.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -1.53.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 6,582.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 8.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 52.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 98,273 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth about $3,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 68.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 131,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

