IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the February 13th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Kamin acquired 4,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $143,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 41.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in IAA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in IAA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in IAA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in IAA by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAA. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of IAA traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.98. 3,284,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. IAA has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

