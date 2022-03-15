IAA (NYSE:IAA) Trading Up 6.6%

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.72. Approximately 15,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,776,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.31.
Several analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.
The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.
In other news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IAA by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.
IAA Company Profile (NYSE:IAA)
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
