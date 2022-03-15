IAA (NYSE:IAA) Trading Up 6.6%

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.72. Approximately 15,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,776,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Get IAA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IAA by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.