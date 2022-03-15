IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.69.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.05.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 787,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 257,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 321,548 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 105,461 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 121,318 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

