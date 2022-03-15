ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 31,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 658,323 shares.The stock last traded at $10.43 and had previously closed at $10.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICL. Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get ICL Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.