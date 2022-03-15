Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,275 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $104.72. The stock had a trading volume of 365,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.90. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

