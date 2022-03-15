Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,727 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.85. 2,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,409. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.77 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.10.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

