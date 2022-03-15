Iconic Token Price Up 7.6% This Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.19 million and $2,447.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.64 or 0.06597861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,294.76 or 1.00114705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040349 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars.

