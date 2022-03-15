IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

