IFP Advisors Inc Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 411.54%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

