IFP Advisors Inc Invests $70,000 in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOMN opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $761.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45.

In related news, Director Alexander Buffett Rozek purchased 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

