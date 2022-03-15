IFP Advisors Inc Invests $74,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $136.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.87. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $156.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.