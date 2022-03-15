IFP Advisors Inc Purchases New Stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,284 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 17.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 19.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $126,362.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,105,106. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PATH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

UiPath stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.