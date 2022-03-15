IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,405 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,496,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after acquiring an additional 63,816 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.32. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

