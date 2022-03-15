IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after acquiring an additional 315,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $10,841,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO opened at $101.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $239.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

